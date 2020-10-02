Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces six new COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports six new COVID-19 death in the county Friday.

The county has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in October and 87 since the pandemic began.

Health leaders announced the following COVID-19 deaths:

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 70s

A man in his 70s

A man in his 70s

A man in his 70s

A man in his 90s

The county reported 47 deaths, more than half of its total count, in September.

According to the health department, the average age of those who have died from COVID-19 decreased throughout September. The average age decreased from 80.3 in the first half of the month (Sept. 1-16) to 77.7 in the last half (Sept. 17-30).

“None of us are immune to COVID-19—we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We are all called to protect one another by facing the reality of this disease head-on. We share a collective responsibility that will require patience, diligence and sacrifice from all of us moving forward.”

Goddard suggests several practices to limit the spread, urging everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick.

Who is at risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified some groups as at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19 as opposed to others.

Those populations include older adults and individuals with conditions that affect their heart, lungs, kidneys or immune system. This includes but is not limited to: cancer, chronic kidney disease, lung disease, obesity, serious heart conditions and diabetes.

Other populations that may be at higher risk for severe symptoms include people who smoke, have asthma, are pregnant or have high blood pressure

Many in our community have these underlying health issues that could potentially put them at greater risk for COVID-19—for instance, 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older; 33% are considered obese; and 11% have asthma.

Long-term care in Greene County

"The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has worked closely alongside the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and with local long-term care facilities to assist with testing, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment in an institutional setting.

While it is ultimately DHSS that has the regulatory authority, responsibility and oversight of communicable disease containment in long-term care setting, local public health departments are a partner in serving as a liaison to support the state’s disease prevention strategy. This strategy includes facility-wide testing of staff and residents after a positive test of either a resident or staff, and repeated testing until there are no additional cases.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to DHSS within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. State guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here."

