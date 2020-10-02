Advertisement

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces six new COVID-19 deaths

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports six new COVID-19 death in the county Friday.

The county has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in October and 87 since the pandemic began.

Health leaders announced the following COVID-19 deaths:

  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 90s

The county reported 47 deaths, more than half of its total count, in September.

According to the health department, the average age of those who have died from COVID-19 decreased throughout September. The average age decreased from 80.3 in the first half of the month (Sept. 1-16) to 77.7 in the last half (Sept. 17-30).

“None of us are immune to COVID-19—we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We are all called to protect one another by facing the reality of this disease head-on. We share a collective responsibility that will require patience, diligence and sacrifice from all of us moving forward.”

Goddard suggests several practices to limit the spread, urging everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick.

Who is at risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified some groups as at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19 as opposed to others.

Those populations include older adults and individuals with conditions that affect their heart, lungs, kidneys or immune system. This includes but is not limited to: cancer, chronic kidney disease, lung disease, obesity, serious heart conditions and diabetes.

Other populations that may be at higher risk for severe symptoms include people who smoke, have asthma, are pregnant or have high blood pressure

Many in our community have these underlying health issues that could potentially put them at greater risk for COVID-19—for instance, 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older; 33% are considered obese; and 11% have asthma.

Long-term care in Greene County

"The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has worked closely alongside the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and with local long-term care facilities to assist with testing, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment in an institutional setting.

While it is ultimately DHSS that has the regulatory authority, responsibility and oversight of communicable disease containment in long-term care setting, local public health departments are a partner in serving as a liaison to support the state’s disease prevention strategy. This strategy includes facility-wide testing of staff and residents after a positive test of either a resident or staff, and repeated testing until there are no additional cases.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to DHSS within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. State guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here."

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Arkansas elementary school teacher dies from COVID-19

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An Arkansas teacher died from COVID-19, her husband said Friday, the second coronavirus death from the state’s public schools this week.

National Politics

Trump, first lady have COVID-19, showing ‘mild symptoms’ at White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady have COVID-19, showing ‘mild symptoms’ at White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National Politics

GOP senator with virus says he’ll make Supreme Court vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he was infected with the coronavirus in an announcement that came just hours after President Donald Trump said he had the disease,

Latest News

Coronavirus

Missouri governor’s office won’t disclose number of infected staffers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Parson and his wife tested positive on Sept. 23. Neither has developed serious symptoms.

National

Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home.

National Politics

Wall Street trims losses after Trump’s positive virus test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

National

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Here’s a look at other leaders who have had the virus.

Coronavirus

US unemployment drops to 7.9% but hiring slows pre-election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.