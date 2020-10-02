Advertisement

Tighten up your stomach with this mix of moves

Here’s a workout with plenty of plank variety
By Paul Adler
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, KY3′s Paul Adler visited with Pam Morris of XFit to look at the way you can put some variety into your plank routine.

Here’s what she wrote: Many people are using the plank or planking as a regular part of their fitness routine and are relying on the internet to get new ideas. Plank variations, using good alignment and technique will target your core differently by providing stability, balance and improving your posture.

Starting with floor planks go from straight arm to forearm positions, you can then add variety by elevating your plank to a bench or even by using an ottoman in your home.

For more intensity, plank by using the straps on a TRX at the gym or at home. The TRX is quickly becoming one of the most valuable home gym pieces of equipment. It’s versatile, portable and is for any fitness level. You can use it on your deck or patio with the enclosed door anchor. Maintain alignment by keeping shoulders down and abs tight, and you immediately feel your entire abdominal region working.

On the TRX, slightly rotate your hips, move your knees to your chest or slightly rotate your upper body. Doing the TRX recruits more muscles than just doing the regular planks.

