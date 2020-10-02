Advertisement

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

From left, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, and President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, walk across the South Lawn to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Ohio for rallies with President Donald Trump.
From left, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, and President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, walk across the South Lawn to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Ohio for rallies with President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a rally Wednesday, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

The White House did not immediately respond to multiple questions about the last time Trump was tested and whether he and other staffers who spent time with Hicks in recent days will be asked to quarantine.

In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, “The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.”

“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling,” Deere said.

Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

Hicks, one of the president’s most trusted aides, previously served as White House communications director and rejoined the administration this year ahead of the election. Her positive test was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Multiple White House staffers have tested positive for the virus, including Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, and one of the president’s personal valets.

After earlier positive cases close to the president, the White House instituted a daily testing regimen for the president’s senior aides. Others who will be in close proximity to the president and vice president, including reporters, are also tested every day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon says that nearly 20,000 of its workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

National

Potty training: NASA tests new $23M titanium space toilet

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Barely 100 pounds and just 28 inches tall, it’s roughly half as big as the two Russian-built toilets at the space station.

National

Official warns flu-COVID clash "like two hurricanes"

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
A surge in COVID infections colliding with the flu season could be "like two hurricanes hitting us at the same time," according to concerned officials.

Local

Marshfield, Mo. couple heading to prison for Arkansas bank robbery

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Brian Vandenberg
A man and woman from Marshfield, Mo. are sentenced to federal prison for a bank robbery in Lead Hill, Ark.

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats pass partisan COVID bill; relief talks drag

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House is backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and is dangling the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill above $1.5 trillion as last-ditch, pre-election negotiations hit a critical phase Thursday.

News

Missouri lawmakers ask state education leaders to ‘step up’ when it comes to making sure students have internet access

Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

On Your Side

On Your Side: What to buy in October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Amazon Prime Day is October 13 and 14. This is a great time to think ahead and start working on that Christmas Wish List.

National Politics

Trump moves Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus task force report urged social distancing in “red zones” like La Crosse and Brown counties to the “maximum degree possible.”

News

Remarks made at convenience store lead to terrorist threat charges against Ozark, Mo. father

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Comments at a convenience store made by the father of an Ozark Jr. High student led to a lockdown at the school and the man being charged with making a terrorist threat.

Coronavirus

Arkansas reports spike in coronavirus cases, 15 new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The department reported more than 12,000 tests conducted Wednesday, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson said was a record for the state’s daily reporting.