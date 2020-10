NEAR REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) -

The highway patrol says Rosina Robbins, 40, was killed after an SUV hit her on highway 160 north of town Thursday night.

Troopers say Robbins was walking in the southbound lane of the highway around 9:30 p.m. Troopers are trying to find out why Robbins was walking on the road.

