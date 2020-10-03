26th Annual Victory Ride through Ozarks countryside makes adjustments amid pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Victory Mission’s Annual Motorcycle Ride kicked off Saturday morning, at 10 a.m.

Participants rode 40-50 miles through Ozarks countryside to help raise funds to benefit Victory Mission’s new mobile food pantry.

Janelle Reed, Advancement Director, Victory Mission said the organization continues to serve people throughout the pandemic. It’s newest mobile food pantry helped more than 15,000 people to date.

“There are actually more needs out there then we’ve probably seen ever, and we need events like this to raise money and continue to help the people,” Reed said.

A free after-party followed the ride. The family fun event was held at C-Street City Market and included food, vendors, activities, raffles, and music at C Street City Market in Springfield before joining the after-party.

Reed said raising funds and community safety was most important, therefore masks will be worn when social distancing isn’t possible and food will be individually packaged to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The 26th annual after-party runs is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

