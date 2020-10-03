Advertisement

Arkansas COVID-19 deaths rise by 16 to surpass 1,400

He addressed the state during his weekly briefing in Little Rock.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of confirmed and probable deaths in Arkansas due to the illness caused by the coronavirus has risen by 16 and surpassed 1,400 total on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are a reported 1,407 total deaths, 1,260 confirmed and 147 probably due to COVID-19, the department said, compared to 1,391 confirmed and probable COVID deaths on Friday.

The department reported 82,851 confirmed cases of the virus and another 3,674 probable cases, compared to 82,309 confirmed and 3,470 probable cases a day earlier. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

