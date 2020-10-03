Cass County, Mo. authorities arrest Louisiana murder suspect

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Cass County, Missouri authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with the deaths of two men in Louisiana.

Stanley R. Goldsby Jr, 33, Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested Wednesday night.

Goldsby is accused of the shooting deaths of LaDarrien Taylor and Denzel Taylor in Shreveport, Louisiana, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy stopped Goldsby for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49 in Belton, Missouri.

After checking records, deputies learned of an active warrant for Goldsby from Louisiana. The warrant had been issued on Sept. 28 for murder and attempted murder.

Investigators in Louisiana say Goldsby found the couple in a home, got into an argument and fired shots. The two men died from their injuries at the hospital.

Goldsby is currently being held in the Cass County Jail on the Louisiana warrant for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder on a $350,000 cash bond.

