Advertisement

Chris Christie is the latest in Trump circle to get virus

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Newark, N.J. Christie tweeted on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Newark, N.J. Christie tweeted on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Christie tweeted Saturday morning that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.” He did not say whether he had symptoms.

Christie told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland.

He did not attend Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday.

Christie is the latest person who has been in close contact with the president recently to test positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Missouri Division of Tourism: Take these six drives for a fabulous autumn experience

Updated: moments ago
The Missouri Division of Tourism recommends six drives for those looking to fulfill their taste of autumn and discover the shades of the season.

National

VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

National

Senate cancels legislative work until Oct. 19, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans on Saturday sought to call off legislative work in the Senate until Oct. 19 as the coronavirus reached into their ranks.

Coronavirus

Concerning signs in Trump’s care despite word he’s doing OK

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

National

GOP seeks to pause Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

Latest News

Local

26th Annual Victory Ride through Ozarks countryside makes adjustments amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
The Victory Mission’s Annual Motorcycle Ride kicked off Saturday morning to raise money for its new mobile food pantry.

Local

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to be tested Saturday after two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

NFL postpones Chiefs-Patriots game after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, including Cam Newton

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19 and will not play in this week’s game against the Chiefs, ESPN reported on Saturday. The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal the name.

National

Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire.

News

White House doctor says Trump doing ‘very well’ at hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.