Family still searching for answers after fatal Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three months have passed, and Emily Meyer is still wrapping her mind around the fact that her boyfriend 18-year-old Darrell Gott is no longer here.

“He was my person. It wasn’t supposed to end like this," said Meyer.

Gott was shot and killed on July 2 while driving before crashing his vehicle into a van near Clay and Pacific just north of Division in Springfield.

“He didn’t have any enemies," said Meyer. “He was a great person. He had a really big heart and very trusting."

Meyer is pregnant with Gott’s child.

“He would of been a really good dad. I’m excited to have a little piece of him with me forever," said Meyer.

She said they’re in constant communication with Springfield police investigators. They even have a reward for $25,000 for any information.

“For any information that would lead to a conviction or arrest," said Meyer.

Meyer said knowing what happened, and who’s responsible will provide some closure.

“I’m praying for you, but we miss him," said Meyer. "We miss our boo. You took him from us.”

If you have any information you can contact the Springfield Police Department.

