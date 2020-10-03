Advertisement

Kellyanne Conway also tests positive for COVID-19

Courtesy @Kellyannepolls/Twitter
Courtesy @Kellyannepolls/Twitter
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.

Conway tweeted Friday that she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine.” “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added.

Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.

