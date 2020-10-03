Man arrested after Camden County authorities recover cocaine, meth in drug bust

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County authorities arrested a man after seizing cocaine, meth and other drugs in an investigation Friday morning.

The suspect was not identified, but faces charges for trafficking and possession of drugs, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities recovered 349 grams of drugs while conducting a warrant Friday morning, including cocaine, methamphetamine and Adderall. Law enforcement also seized drug paraphernalia, firearms and a large amount of currency.

The suspect is being held at the Camden County Jail. The case is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Missouri Western District Court for possible federal indictment and prosecution.

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Camden County Sheriffs Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Camdenton Police Department all contributed to the investigation.

