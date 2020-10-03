Missouri Division of Tourism: Take these six drives for a fabulous autumn experience

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Division of Tourism recommends six drives for those looking to fulfill their taste of autumn and discover the shades of the season.

“With an abundance of hardwood forests filled with oaks, hickories, maples and more, the Show-Me State is an ideal place to find fall color,” said the Missouri Division of Tourism.

Leaf peeping-season usually peaks from mid to late October, creating several opportunities to check out red, orange, and yellow leaves in Missouri.

Three of the recommended drives are within the Ozarks region.

Lake of the Ozarks loop: Highway 5, Highway 54, Highway 52

The hillsides surrounding the Lake of the Ozarks put on a colorful show when the weather begins to turn cool. Drive a loop around the lake by starting in Versailles and heading down Highway 5. Fall color is especially vivid along the shoreline.

Table Rock Lake loop: Highway 65, Highway 13, Highway 76

Deep in the Ozark mountains, travel a winding path around Table Rock Lake and Lake Taneycomo to see southern Missouri bathed in fall’s warm colors.

Cuba to Eminence: Highway 19

Check out the Route 66 attractions and outdoor murals in Cuba before setting out on Highway 19. Steelville, located near the Meramec, Huzzah and Courtois rivers, is the self-proclaimed floating capital of Missouri.

Drivers can also make the following road trips for a fall-like experience in Missouri.

Hannibal to St. Louis: Highway 79

In Hannibal, mix Mark Twain lore with the shades of fall. Take in the sweeping vista from Lover’s Leap, a huge bluff just outside the city limits. In St. Louis, the Missouri Botanical Garden, Forest Park and Gateway Arch National Park offer a kaleidoscope of colorful foliage.

Hermann to St. Charles: Highway 94

Celebrate the season and sample the wine, beer, spirits and sausage in Hermann as you experience the region’s German heritage and the Hermann Wine Trail.

Caledonia to Van Buren: Highway 21

In the tiny village of Caledonia, visit the old-fashioned mercantile store and antique shops before driving south on Highway 21.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.