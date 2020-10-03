PHOTOS: Remembering Cardinals legends Bob Gibson and Lou Brock

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The St. Louis Cardinals have lost Hall-of-Famers Bob Gibson and Lou Brock within the past month.

Gibson died Friday at the age of 84 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Brock died on Sept. 6 at the age of 81.

The long-time teammates are remembered as some of the fiercest competitors and top players in St. Louis Cardinals history.

Our photo slideshow, which includes file photos from the Associated Press, takes a look back at the Hall-of-Fame careers of Bob Gibson and Lou Brock.

