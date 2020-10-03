Advertisement

PHOTOS: Remembering Cardinals legends Bob Gibson and Lou Brock

Caption
By Joey Schneider
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The St. Louis Cardinals have lost Hall-of-Famers Bob Gibson and Lou Brock within the past month.

Gibson died Friday at the age of 84 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Brock died on Sept. 6 at the age of 81.

The long-time teammates are remembered as some of the fiercest competitors and top players in St. Louis Cardinals history.

Our photo slideshow, which includes file photos from the Associated Press, takes a look back at the Hall-of-Fame careers of Bob Gibson and Lou Brock.

RELATED: Remembering Bob Gibson
RELATED: Remembering Lou Brock

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NFL postpones Chiefs-Patriots game after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, including Cam Newton

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19 and will not play in this week’s game against the Chiefs, ESPN reported on Saturday. The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal the name.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gibson was a two-time World Series MVP and twice won the National League Cy Young Award.

Sports

New Book Details the Strength of the Pack in Reeds Spring

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
As the book points out "all things are possible through great leadership" and the "Strength of the Wolf is in the Pack"

Latest News

Sports

St. Louis Cardinals mourn the loss of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson has died, according to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: See Friday night’s scores around the Ozarks

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Week 6 of the high school football season in the Ozarks featured several rivalry games.

Sports

9 Padres pitchers blank Cardinals in Game 3, reach NLDS

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Padres won a postseason series for the first time in 22 years and advanced to face the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series at Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday.

Sports

Cardinals blanked 4-0 in winner-take-all against Padres, eliminated in Wild Card series

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nine pitchers combined on a four-hitter in a brilliant, record-setting effort that sent the San Diego Padres over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Friday night in the deciding Game 3 of their NL wild-card series.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Tatis, Myers homer twice, Padres stay alive with win

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Game 3 will be Friday, and both staffs figure to be strapped after the clubs combined to use 17 pitchers.