PHOTOS: Remembering Cardinals legends Bob Gibson and Lou Brock
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The St. Louis Cardinals have lost Hall-of-Famers Bob Gibson and Lou Brock within the past month.
Gibson died Friday at the age of 84 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Brock died on Sept. 6 at the age of 81.
The long-time teammates are remembered as some of the fiercest competitors and top players in St. Louis Cardinals history.
Our photo slideshow, which includes file photos from the Associated Press, takes a look back at the Hall-of-Fame careers of Bob Gibson and Lou Brock.
