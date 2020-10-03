Advertisement

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson

In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Bob Gibson, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory, before a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox in St. Louis. Gibson, the dominating pitcher who won a record seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with a 1.12 ERA, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was 84.
In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Bob Gibson, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory, before a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox in St. Louis. Gibson, the dominating pitcher who won a record seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with a 1.12 ERA, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was 84.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Past and current baseball players and others beyond the sports world are remembering and praising Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson, the dominant St. Louis Cardinals ace who died Friday in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 84. Gibson was a two-time World Series MVP and twice won the National League Cy Young Award.

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson, the intimidating ace of the St. Louis Cardinals who died Friday in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 84.

__

“Dave Johnson would sometimes run in from 2nd base and say give them the Bob Gibson! I’d say, there is only 1 Bob Gibson. Wasn’t that the truth. Talented, competitive, a warrior on the hill! So glad I got to know him.” — Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer.

___

“Nobody like him. Authentic power and greatness.” — Five-time All-Star and perfect game pitcher David Cone.

___

“Bob Gibson - the ultimate competitor and my favorite pitcher of all time. I wish I had the chance to meet you and talk baseball for a little bit.” — Chicago White Sox star Lucas Giolito, who threw a no-hitter this year.

___

“When it rains, it pours. We knew he wasn’t in great shape the last couple days and somewhat recently, but it’s another big loss. It’s hard to swallow. It’s a big loss for our organization. He stood up for himself, he stood up for his teammates. He was an elite athlete. I think he would have enjoyed playing on this team. We’re going to miss him.” — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. Gibson died less than a month after the death of his longtime St. Louis teammate, Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock.

___

“I started my love affair with Cardinals baseball listening to Harry Caray call Bob Gibson’s pitching. I was a young girl, living in a small town, sitting w/my Great Uncle as he taught me the game while we listened on his burgundy transistor radio. Thank you Mr. Gibson.” — Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri.

___

“He was so good baseball had to change the rules.” — 14-time All-Star slugger Alex Rodriguez.

___

“As much as I wanted be, tried to be like Bob Gibson, there was only one Bob Gibson!” — Four-time 20-game winner Dave Stewart.

___

“We will miss you dearly. A standard setter on the mound your entire career and one of the most feared competitors to ever play the game of baseball! I totally enjoyed my conversations with you in Cooperstown.” — Two-time AL MVP Frank Thomas.

___

“The city of St. Louis and myself are hurting tonight. The great Bob Gibson has passed away.” — Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, who was born and raised in the St. Louis area.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

New Book Details the Strength of the Pack in Reeds Spring

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
As the book points out "all things are possible through great leadership" and the "Strength of the Wolf is in the Pack"

Sports

St. Louis Cardinals mourn the loss of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson has died, according to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: See Friday night’s scores around the Ozarks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Week 6 of the high school football season in the Ozarks featured several rivalry games.

Sports

9 Padres pitchers blank Cardinals in Game 3, reach NLDS

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Padres won a postseason series for the first time in 22 years and advanced to face the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series at Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday.

Latest News

Sports

Cardinals blanked 4-0 in winner-take-all against Padres, eliminated in Wild Card series

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nine pitchers combined on a four-hitter in a brilliant, record-setting effort that sent the San Diego Padres over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Friday night in the deciding Game 3 of their NL wild-card series.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Tatis, Myers homer twice, Padres stay alive with win

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Game 3 will be Friday, and both staffs figure to be strapped after the clubs combined to use 17 pitchers.

Sports

No. 16 Mississippi State seeks 4th straight win vs Arkansas

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas led No. 4 Georgia for little more than a half last weekend before the Bulldogs found their groove after a QB change and rolled to win 37-10.

Sports

Confident No. 21 Tennessee set to take on Missouri next

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Missouri hasn’t lost its first two games since 1996.

Sports

Goldschmidt, Cardinals win in Padres’ return to playoffs

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals need one more win to eliminate the Padres from the postseason for the fourth time since 1996.