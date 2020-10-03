Advertisement

St. Louis Cardinals mourn the loss of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson

FILE - In this March 1968 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is pictured during baseball spring training in Florida. Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday, July 13, 2019, to the other living Hall of Famers. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this March 1968 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is pictured during baseball spring training in Florida. Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday, July 13, 2019, to the other living Hall of Famers. (AP Photo, File) (KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - For the second time this year, the St. Louis Cardinals mourn the loss of a legendary player.

Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson has died at the age of 84 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported on Gibson’s death Friday night.

Gibson, an Omaha, Nebraska native, is revered as one of the toughest competitors and top pitcher in Cardinals history.

The two-time World Series champion and the Cardinals' all-time leader in wins (251), shutouts (56), strikeouts (3,117) and complete games (256). He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981.

In 1968, Gibson finished with a 1.12 earned-run average, the lowest among qualified starters in a single season in modern baseball history. He tossed a career-high 13 shutouts that season, finishing the campaign with his first of two Cy Young Awards and Most Valuable Player honors.

Gibson’s longtime teammate and fellow Cardinals legend, Lou Brock, died at age 81 on Sept. 6.

The Cardinals learned of Gibson’s death shortly after a season-ending 4-0 loss Friday to the San Diego Padres.

“It’s another big loss right there with Lou, that is hard to swallow," said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt after the game via FOX Sports Midwest. "Our hearts and prayers go out to them. We know he’s in a place with more comfort and peace.”

“When you lose a guy like Bob Gibson, it’s just hard," said Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina via FOX Sports Midwest. "I wish his family the best. We lost another one, Cardinal Nation lost another one.”

Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty also paid respects with a social media post after the game.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: See Friday night’s scores around the Ozarks

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Week 6 of the high school football season in the Ozarks featured several rivalry games.

Sports

9 Padres pitchers blank Cardinals in Game 3, reach NLDS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Padres won a postseason series for the first time in 22 years and advanced to face the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series at Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday.

Sports

Cardinals blanked 4-0 in winner-take-all against Padres, eliminated in Wild Card series

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nine pitchers combined on a four-hitter in a brilliant, record-setting effort that sent the San Diego Padres over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Friday night in the deciding Game 3 of their NL wild-card series.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Latest News

Sports

Tatis, Myers homer twice, Padres stay alive with win

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Game 3 will be Friday, and both staffs figure to be strapped after the clubs combined to use 17 pitchers.

Sports

No. 16 Mississippi State seeks 4th straight win vs Arkansas

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas led No. 4 Georgia for little more than a half last weekend before the Bulldogs found their groove after a QB change and rolled to win 37-10.

Sports

Confident No. 21 Tennessee set to take on Missouri next

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Missouri hasn’t lost its first two games since 1996.

Sports

Goldschmidt, Cardinals win in Padres’ return to playoffs

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals need one more win to eliminate the Padres from the postseason for the fourth time since 1996.

Sports

Patriots expecting unexpected in latest matchup with Mahomes

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
If there’s one thing Bill Belichick is sure of, it’s that there’s no special formula to slowing down the Chiefs offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Sports

Injuries keep Clevinger, Lamet off Padres’ wild-card roster

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Padres hoped the two would be healthy enough to pitch in the series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Clevinger threw a bullpen session Tuesday and Lamet had thrown on Monday.