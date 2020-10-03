St. Louis Cardinals mourn the loss of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - For the second time this year, the St. Louis Cardinals mourn the loss of a legendary player.

Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson has died at the age of 84 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported on Gibson’s death Friday night.

Gibson, an Omaha, Nebraska native, is revered as one of the toughest competitors and top pitcher in Cardinals history.

The two-time World Series champion and the Cardinals' all-time leader in wins (251), shutouts (56), strikeouts (3,117) and complete games (256). He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981.

In 1968, Gibson finished with a 1.12 earned-run average, the lowest among qualified starters in a single season in modern baseball history. He tossed a career-high 13 shutouts that season, finishing the campaign with his first of two Cy Young Awards and Most Valuable Player honors.

Gibson’s longtime teammate and fellow Cardinals legend, Lou Brock, died at age 81 on Sept. 6.

The Cardinals learned of Gibson’s death shortly after a season-ending 4-0 loss Friday to the San Diego Padres.

“It’s another big loss right there with Lou, that is hard to swallow," said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt after the game via FOX Sports Midwest. "Our hearts and prayers go out to them. We know he’s in a place with more comfort and peace.”

“When you lose a guy like Bob Gibson, it’s just hard," said Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina via FOX Sports Midwest. "I wish his family the best. We lost another one, Cardinal Nation lost another one.”

Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty also paid respects with a social media post after the game.

RIP ❤️ ✊🏽

Thank you for all your wisdom

You are a legend

