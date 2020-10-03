Advertisement

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to be tested Saturday after two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19

Sen. Josh Hawley discusses SCOTUS future.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KY3) - The office for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley says he will be tested Saturday for COVID-19 after two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina both announced Friday they have tested positive for the virus.

Both attended the Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett over the weekend at the White House. Tillis was masked and seated just left of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, while Lee was a few seats away unmasked.

KY3 reached out to Sen. Hawley’s office for comment, receiving this statement Saturday:

“Over the last 24 hours, Senator Hawley has consulted with his personal physician and the Office of the Attending Physician about his potential exposure to people with COVID-19. The physicians did not recommend additional testing or quarantine at this time. He has no symptoms. But, out of an abundance of caution, he is being tested today and awaits results.”

Bryan Lowry, a political correspondent for the Kansas City Star, reported Friday that, per Hawley’s office, he had been tested twice in last week and both results came back negative. However, the office didn’t confirm whether he’s getting tested again in response to other senators testing positive.

Sen. Lee and Tillis announced their positive tests one day after President Donald Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, President Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends time at a military hospital for treatment.

