Two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19

Sen. Thom Tillis spoke with Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura Wednesday morning.
Sen. Thom Tillis spoke with Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura Wednesday morning.(Gray DC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have now tested positive for COVID-19. 

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina both announced Friday they have tested positive for the virus.

Both attended the Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett over the weekend at the White House. Tillis was masked and seated just left of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, while Lee was a few seats away unmasked. 

KY3 has reached out to Sen. Hawley’s office for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

Bryan Lowry, a political correspondent for the Kansas City Star, reported Friday that, per Hawley’s office, he had been tested twice in last week and both results came back negative. However, the office didn’t confirm whether he’s getting tested again in response to other senators testing positive.

Sen. Lee and Tillis announced their positive tests one day after President Donald Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, President Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends time at a military hospital for treatment.

