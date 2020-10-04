AMBER ALERT: MSHP looks for missing teen, reports abduction at gunpoint in Raytown, Missouri

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER ALERT after a reported abduction Saturday evening out of Raytown, Missouri.

Authorities are searching for missing teen Xaivon McKinzey, 16.

MSHP says McKinzey was abducted at gunpoint by three unknown black men at Kwik Trip on Highway 350 in Raytown. The men were last seen traveling eastbound in a gray Chevy Malibu, according to the report.

McKinzey is around 6 feet tall and 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Additional details included in the tweet below. If you have any additional information, contact the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

We will update as more information becomes available.

pic.twitter.com/oAwXuudS9Q — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) October 4, 2020

