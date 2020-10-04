Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: MSHP looks for missing teen, reports abduction at gunpoint in Raytown, Missouri

AMBER ALERT issued for Xaivon McKinzey.
AMBER ALERT issued for Xaivon McKinzey.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER ALERT after a reported abduction Saturday evening out of Raytown, Missouri.

Authorities are searching for missing teen Xaivon McKinzey, 16.

MSHP says McKinzey was abducted at gunpoint by three unknown black men at Kwik Trip on Highway 350 in Raytown. The men were last seen traveling eastbound in a gray Chevy Malibu, according to the report.

McKinzey is around 6 feet tall and 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Additional details included in the tweet below. If you have any additional information, contact the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nixa coffee shop faces challenges after espresso machine stolen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Walkabout Coffee recently they had their espresso machine stolen leaving them unsure what to do next.

News

Springfield motorcyclist, recovering from August wreck, reflects on recovery and road safety

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Back in August a Springfield motorcyclist was severely injured in a wreck that would put him in the hospital for close to two months. He is now back home for the second night.

News

Increase in farm machinery traffic during harvest time; Missouri Highway Patrol reminds drivers to stay alert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Farmers across the state will be harvesting their crops and Missouri State Highway Patrol says drivers need to stay alert, especially on rural highways.

Local

MDC specialist spots spooky spiderweb on Springfield trail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Missouri Department of Conservation employee recently spotted a spooky spiderweb along a trail in Springfield.

Latest News

Local

Woman shot in back by officer in St. Louis area wins $2M settlement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A St. Louis suburb has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a federal lawsuit with a suspected shoplifter who was shot in the back by a police officer who said she intended to use her stun gun but pulled out our service revolver by mistake.

Sports

Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At 11-1 odds, Swiss Skydiver pulled off an upset of 3-2 favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

Local

Springfield man wins $50,000 prize from Powerball drawing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Springfield man recently won a $50,000 prize from a Powerball drawing.

Sports

No. 21 Tennessee runs streak to 8, beats Missouri

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The win was Tennessee’s eighth in a row, tying the Vols (2-0) with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.

Local

Buddy Check 3: Mercy physical therapists discuss treatments for breast cancer survivors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lisa Rose
Sandy Mincks is a breast cancer survivor. In the last three years, she’s had chemo, radiation, a double mastectomy, even reconstruction.

News

Buddy Check 3: Mercy physical therapists discuss treatments for breast cancer survivors

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lisa Rose reports.