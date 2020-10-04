Advertisement

Arkansas snaps 20-game SEC skid, vs. Mississippi St.

Arkansas tight end Hudson Henry (82) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arkansas won 21-14. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Arkansas tight end Hudson Henry (82) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arkansas won 21-14. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(Thomas Graning | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times as the Razorbacks broke a 20-game SEC losing streak by upsetting No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday night.

A week after a record-breaking and stunning upset against LSU, the Bulldogs (1-1) and new coach Mike Leach hardly looked like the same team. Costello was 43 of 59 for 313 yards and one touchdown. Costello and the Air Raid shredded LSU for a Southeastern Conference record 623 yards passing, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs in the red zone twice in the fourth quarter and also lost a fumble against Arkansas.

Greg Brooks Jr. returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown to put Arkansas (1-1) on top early and the Razorbacks led 14-7 at the half.

Arkansas managed only 275 yards of total offense and 24 minutes of possession. That turned out to be enough.

Franks was 20-of-28 for 212 yards.

Arkansas had not won an SEC game since beating Mississippi Oct. 28, 2017. That was two coaches ago for the Razorbacks, who are in their first year under Sam Pittman.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: Defensive coordinator Barry Odom had gone up against Leach’s Air Raid when both were in the Big 12. Unlike LSU, which played lots of man-to-man, Arkansas used plenty of zone defense. The Razorbacks allowed plenty of yards but made Mississippi State settle for small chunks.

Mississippi State: The loud voices of praise Leach will be quiet this week. Bulldogs fans have gone though the full Leach experience in two weeks, puling a stunning upset and tossing out a clunker as a favorite.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Mississippi State could be a one-week wonder.

UP NEXT

Arkansas will travel to face Auburn next Saturday.

Mississippi State will head to Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At 11-1 odds, Swiss Skydiver pulled off an upset of 3-2 favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

Sports

No. 21 Tennessee runs streak to 8, beats Missouri

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The win was Tennessee’s eighth in a row, tying the Vols (2-0) with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.

Sports

PHOTOS: Remembering Cardinals legends Bob Gibson and Lou Brock

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The St. Louis Cardinals have lost Hall-of-Famers Bob Gibson and Lou Brock within the past month.

Sports

NFL postpones Chiefs-Patriots game after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, including Cam Newton

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19 and will not play in this week’s game against the Chiefs, ESPN reported on Saturday. The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal the name.

Latest News

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gibson was a two-time World Series MVP and twice won the National League Cy Young Award.

Sports

New Book Details the Strength of the Pack in Reeds Spring

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
As the book points out "all things are possible through great leadership" and the "Strength of the Wolf is in the Pack"

Sports

St. Louis Cardinals mourn the loss of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Joey Schneider
St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson has died, according to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: See Friday night’s scores around the Ozarks

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
Week 6 of the high school football season in the Ozarks featured several rivalry games.

Sports

9 Padres pitchers blank Cardinals in Game 3, reach NLDS

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Padres won a postseason series for the first time in 22 years and advanced to face the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series at Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday.