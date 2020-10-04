Advertisement

Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigates counterfeit money transactions, woman charged with forgery

Amber Menke faces forgery charges in Camden County.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office asks business owners and community members to look out for counterfeit money in cash transactions.

Authorities recently arrested Amber M. Menke, 29, of Camdenton in connection to a counterfeit money transaction.

Deputies conducted a business check Tuesday at CG’s Mini Mart in Sunrise Beach. An employee had notified deputies of a woman attempting to purchase items with a counterfeit bill.

Later on, deputies were able to confront Menke, who admitted to knowingly attempting to purchase items with counterfeit bills, according to the sheriff’s office.

While investigating, deputies found counterfeit bills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine on her property. They also learned she had outstanding warrants out of Miller County.

Menke was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, forgery, possession of marijuana, stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sent to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The Camden County Sheriffs Office says counterfeit bills are still circulating around the lake area.

“We urge everyone to take a hard look at any notes they are accepting denominations of $20 or higher. If you suspect it is counterfeit, please immediately contact the sheriff’s office,” says the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says, during the last few weeks, some counterfeit bills passed are bleached and have been reprinted with higher denominations. Because of this, the starch pens will not show it is counterfeit.

If you suspect more counterfeit transactions in the area, contact the Camden County Sheriffs Office 573-346-2243.

The Department of Treasury offers more information on counterfeit money prevention.

