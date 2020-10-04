FROST ADVISORY: First frost of fall expected overnight, mainly for eastern region of Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As temperatures dip overnight, some areas around the Ozarks may see frost for the first time this fall.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for several counties in the eastern regions of the Ozarks from 2-8 a.m. Monday. Locations highlighted in blue, most just outside of Springfield, have the best chance of seeing some frost.

The frost advisory comes with temperatures expected to fall below 40 degrees in some areas. With frost chances in the area, make sure to protect your tender vegetation and bring potted plants inside.

According to the National Weather Service, the average first frost usually occurs around Oct. 17 for valleys of the eastern Missouri Ozarks and Oct. 20 elsewhere in the Missouri Ozarks region.

First widespread frost of the season expected tonight east of US HWY 65. Take care of your sensitive vegetation if you live in the counties shaded in periwinkle! #MOwx pic.twitter.com/G9vxO9eaML — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) October 4, 2020

