Advertisement

FROST ADVISORY: First frost of fall expected overnight, mainly for eastern region of Ozarks

Frost for some tonight
Frost for some tonight(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As temperatures dip overnight, some areas around the Ozarks may see frost for the first time this fall.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for several counties in the eastern regions of the Ozarks from 2-8 a.m. Monday. Locations highlighted in blue, most just outside of Springfield, have the best chance of seeing some frost.

The frost advisory comes with temperatures expected to fall below 40 degrees in some areas. With frost chances in the area, make sure to protect your tender vegetation and bring potted plants inside.

According to the National Weather Service, the average first frost usually occurs around Oct. 17 for valleys of the eastern Missouri Ozarks and Oct. 20 elsewhere in the Missouri Ozarks region.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nebraska man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A 21-year-old Nebraska man has drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Local

Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigates counterfeit money transactions, woman charged with forgery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office asks business owners and community members to look out for counterfeit money in cash transactions.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 1,300+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 500 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold with frost for some tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Frosty tonight, but a warming trend begins Monday

Latest News

National

What we know, and what we don’t, about Trump’s diagnosis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump's physicians provide an update on his health Sunday after the president tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Gov. Parson, first lady cleared to return to work after COVID-19 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson have been cleared to return to work, according to the governor.

Sports

St. Louis Blues: What’s next for captain Alex Pietrangelo as free agency nears?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Alex Pietrangelo captained the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship last year. Now, all eyes are on his future with the franchise.

Local

Missouri Department of Conservation reports hemorrhagic disease in deer

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports low levels of hemorrhagic disease in deer around the state.

National

‘Saturday Night Live’ recreates presidential debate in 46th season opener

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
"Saturday Night Live” went political with a parody of this week’s presidential debate

News

Medical marijuana in Missouri could be available this month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A St. Louis County lab’s approval to start testing samples of marijuana means that commercial marijuana for medical use could be on the shelves this month.