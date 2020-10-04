Advertisement

Gov. Parson, first lady cleared to return to work after COVID-19 recoveries

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear mask, and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear mask, and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson have been cleared to return to work, according to the governor.

Gov. Parson announced he and his wife both tested positive on Sept. 23, 2020. Both were tested after the first lady showed mild symptoms.

The governor and first lady were under quarantine during a 10-day period that ended Oct. 3, according to his office.

In a video update from Bolivar, Missouri, the governor says he and the first lady are doing fine and were thankful for support during their recoveries from COVID-19.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missouri governor, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

