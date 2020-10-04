Gov. Parson, first lady cleared to return to work after COVID-19 recoveries

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson have been cleared to return to work, according to the governor.

Gov. Parson announced he and his wife both tested positive on Sept. 23, 2020. Both were tested after the first lady showed mild symptoms.

The governor and first lady were under quarantine during a 10-day period that ended Oct. 3, according to his office.

In a video update from Bolivar, Missouri, the governor says he and the first lady are doing fine and were thankful for support during their recoveries from COVID-19.

I will continue to remind all Missourians to social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 4, 2020

