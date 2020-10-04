Advertisement

Hamlin wins in 3rd overtime of Talladega’s longest race

Denny Hamlin (11) and Kurt Busch (1) lead the field to the start of the YellaWood 500 NASCAR auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Denny Hamlin (11) and Kurt Busch (1) lead the field to the start of the YellaWood 500 NASCAR auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Denny Hamlin finally got a playoff win in a messy wreck-fest that took three overtimes Sunday, the longest race in Talladega Superspeedway history.

Hamlin made the winning pass on the 200th lap — 12 more or nearly 32 miles longer than scheduled — with a three-wide sweep coming out of the fourth turn. The Daytona 500 winner had the throttle open on the No. 11 Toyota to nip Matt DiBenedetto and Erik Jones at the finish line.

Hamlin, a title favorite who has had a rough start through the first half of the playoffs, dipped below the out-of-bounds line to take the lead and NASCAR needed several minutes to determine if the move was illegal.

The crowd of 15,000 — the most allowed to attend the Alabama superspeedway — booed Hamlin as he was declared the winner. He was basically one of the last title contenders standing after 13 cautions, two more than the record, and he again denied blue-collar favorite DiBenedetto his first career victory.

DiBenedetto, who stood devastated on pit road after a second-place finish, was then dropped to 21st in the final finishing order. NASCAR penalized him for forcing William Byron below the line in the third overtime.

The race went more than four hours, so long that it was moved from NBC to NBC Sports Network because local news and then NFL football needed the big network. The brutality of the day was punctuated by Kyle Busch, who was at last given a merciful exit when he was collected in an accident during the second overtime.

Busch is still winless this season and on the verge of playoff elimination. He was involved in a dizzying number of incidents at Talladega, including a 13-car accident in which older brother, Kurt, went airborne over Cole Custer. That accident brought out the first of two red-flag stoppages.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

St. Louis Blues: What’s next for captain Alex Pietrangelo as free agency nears?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Alex Pietrangelo captained the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship last year. Now, all eyes are on his future with the franchise.

Sports

REPORTS: Chiefs-Patriots game, postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, rescheduled for Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots have been rescheduled to play Monday night after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sports

Arkansas snaps 20-game SEC skid, vs. Mississippi St.

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas managed only 275 yards of total offense and 24 minutes of possession. That turned out to be enough.

Sports

Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
At 11-1 odds, Swiss Skydiver pulled off an upset of 3-2 favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

Latest News

Sports

No. 21 Tennessee runs streak to 8, beats Missouri

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The win was Tennessee’s eighth in a row, tying the Vols (2-0) with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.

Sports

PHOTOS: Remembering Cardinals legends Bob Gibson and Lou Brock

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Joey Schneider
The St. Louis Cardinals have lost Hall-of-Famers Bob Gibson and Lou Brock within the past month.

Sports

NFL postpones Chiefs-Patriots game after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, including Cam Newton

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19 and will not play in this week’s game against the Chiefs, ESPN reported on Saturday. The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal the name.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Gibson was a two-time World Series MVP and twice won the National League Cy Young Award.

Sports

New Book Details the Strength of the Pack in Reeds Spring

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:43 AM CDT
|
By Joe Hickman
As the book points out "all things are possible through great leadership" and the "Strength of the Wolf is in the Pack"