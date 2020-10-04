Advertisement

Increase in farm machinery traffic during harvest time; Missouri Highway Patrol reminds drivers to stay alert

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As farmers across the state begin harvesting their crops, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says drivers need to stay alert, especially on rural highways.

“Certainly we don’t want to be on the road as farmers," says farmer Curtis Millsap. "It’s never a first choice to take the tractor out on the highway.”

Highway Patrol says drivers should expect to see an increase in farm machinery traffic and that they need to share the road. Farmers are encouraged to drive as far to the right as possible and to try to pull over safely if traffic backs up behind them.

“We’re not trying to stop up the works," Millsap says. "We’re just trying to get our work done as well. So if you have a little bit of grace and kindness for the people on the road, that ends well for everybody, of course, because nobody wants to be one of those statistics from the highway patrol.”

In 2019, MSHP reported 193 farm equipment traffic crashes across the state, killing three people and injuring 64.

If drivers want to pass that farm machinery on the road, they should make sure they have a clear view ahead of them and that it’s not on a hill or curve. Accidents are most common when a driver tries to pass a farm vehicle, especially those making left turns.

“When we’re driving a tractor and somebody wants to whip around us in a bad place, whether it’s a curve or a hill or something, it’s just not safe," Millsap says. "I don’t wanna see a bad accident and I certainly don’t wanna be involved in one.”

Millsap says these accidents can be extremely dangerous for farmers because, although most tractors have seatbelts, they don’t have a lot of other safety features.

“The tractors are certainly not highway vehicles," Millsap says. "I mean, they don’t even have windshields, most of them, so it’s a pretty risky thing to get on a tractor and get out on the road. Especially when people are moving around too fast.”

MSHP says driving is a full-time job and whether you’re driving a car or farm machinery, make sure you pay attention to the road.

