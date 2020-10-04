Advertisement

MDC specialist spots spooky spiderweb on Springfield trail

Orb weaver spiderweb captured along a Springfield trail.
Orb weaver spiderweb captured along a Springfield trail.(Francis Skalicky/MDC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Department of Conservation employee recently spotted a spooky spiderweb along a trail in Springfield.

Media Specialist Francis Skalicky captured an astonishing photo of an orb weaver spiderweb, which MDC shared to its Facebook page Wednesday. The circular web comes from an orb weaver spider and appears large in perspective.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, several species of orb weavers can be found in Missouri. Their webs are most noticeable in late summer and fall, when adults can construct webs at their largest size.

The orb weaver spider is known for its intricate web designs. MDC says females can grow up to half an inch.

“Many orbweavers are nocturnal and have the peculiar habit of eating and rebuilding their webs each day. Webs are built at dusk and used for snaring prey during the night. At dawn, the spider reingests the strands (along with moisture that has collected on it as dew) and recycles the nutrients in making the next web,” according to the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

Facebook users say it’s quite the sight as Halloween nears, one commenting on the web as “the kind that literally ‘catch’ people if they walk through them at night.”

