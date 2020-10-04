Nixa coffee shop faces challenges after espresso machine stolen

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -When you grab a cup of joe at Walkabout Coffee, you feel like you’re down under, rather than in Nixa, Missouri.

“See it’s Australian feeling. When we bought the shop that’s what it was," said Walkabout Coffee owner, David Zorob.

David Zorob and his wife took over earlier this year. The pandemic forced them to temporarily close.

“In February, we crushed it," said Zorob. “Coffee shops, I believe, are one of things that got hit the hardest," said Zorob.

To generate more business, Zorob decided transform a large shipping container into a drive-thru coffee stand.

“We ordered it," said Zorob. “We designed how we wanted it to look," said Zorob."

The design process delayed the opening. Soon, they were hit with another challenge.

'I’m like ‘No way, no way.’ I see that it’s gone, said Zorob.

The drive-thru espresso machine was stolen. Zorob said it wasn’t properly locked up, but still barricaded.

“All that frustration was myself. I couldn’t think of anything for the first four days after that happened. I kept blaming myself and said why would I do that," said Zorob.

A replacement is crucial for business, but expensive.

“Every single coffee drink you make is going to have some kind of espresso in it or another," said Zorob.

He’s hoping its returned before opening so he doesn’t have to close his business again.

“It’s incredibly important that we have an espresso machine, but a really good one," said Zorob.

Zorob says a local Nixa business asked to donate their espresso machine, but it doesn’t match up with the makeshift drive-thru voltage. He said the machine they need would cost around $4,000.

