Advertisement

Nixa coffee shop faces challenges after espresso machine stolen

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -When you grab a cup of joe at Walkabout Coffee, you feel like you’re down under, rather than in Nixa, Missouri.

“See it’s Australian feeling. When we bought the shop that’s what it was," said Walkabout Coffee owner, David Zorob.

David Zorob and his wife took over earlier this year. The pandemic forced them to temporarily close.

“In February, we crushed it," said Zorob. “Coffee shops, I believe, are one of things that got hit the hardest," said Zorob.

To generate more business, Zorob decided transform a large shipping container into a drive-thru coffee stand.

“We ordered it," said Zorob. “We designed how we wanted it to look," said Zorob."

The design process delayed the opening. Soon, they were hit with another challenge.

'I’m like ‘No way, no way.’ I see that it’s gone, said Zorob.

The drive-thru espresso machine was stolen. Zorob said it wasn’t properly locked up, but still barricaded.

“All that frustration was myself. I couldn’t think of anything for the first four days after that happened. I kept blaming myself and said why would I do that," said Zorob.

A replacement is crucial for business, but expensive.

“Every single coffee drink you make is going to have some kind of espresso in it or another," said Zorob.

He’s hoping its returned before opening so he doesn’t have to close his business again.

“It’s incredibly important that we have an espresso machine, but a really good one," said Zorob.

Zorob says a local Nixa business asked to donate their espresso machine, but it doesn’t match up with the makeshift drive-thru voltage. He said the machine they need would cost around $4,000.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Arkansas snaps 20-game SEC skid, vs. Mississippi St.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas managed only 275 yards of total offense and 24 minutes of possession. That turned out to be enough.

News

Springfield motorcyclist, recovering from August wreck, reflects on recovery and road safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Back in August a Springfield motorcyclist was severely injured in a wreck that would put him in the hospital for close to two months. He is now back home for the second night.

News

Increase in farm machinery traffic during harvest time; Missouri Highway Patrol reminds drivers to stay alert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Farmers across the state will be harvesting their crops and Missouri State Highway Patrol says drivers need to stay alert, especially on rural highways.

News

Missouri Highway Patrol cancels AMBER Alert after teenager returns to Raytown home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER ALERT on Saturday evening out of Raytown, Missouri.

Latest News

Local

MDC specialist spots spooky spiderweb on Springfield trail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Missouri Department of Conservation employee recently spotted a spooky spiderweb along a trail in Springfield.

Local

Woman shot in back by officer in St. Louis area wins $2M settlement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A St. Louis suburb has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a federal lawsuit with a suspected shoplifter who was shot in the back by a police officer who said she intended to use her stun gun but pulled out our service revolver by mistake.

Sports

Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At 11-1 odds, Swiss Skydiver pulled off an upset of 3-2 favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

Local

Springfield man wins $50,000 prize from Powerball drawing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Springfield man recently won a $50,000 prize from a Powerball drawing.

Sports

No. 21 Tennessee runs streak to 8, beats Missouri

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The win was Tennessee’s eighth in a row, tying the Vols (2-0) with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.

Local

Buddy Check 3: Mercy physical therapists discuss treatments for breast cancer survivors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lisa Rose
Sandy Mincks is a breast cancer survivor. In the last three years, she’s had chemo, radiation, a double mastectomy, even reconstruction.