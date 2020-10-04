PHOTOS: 41st Annual Farmfest returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 41 year-long tradition has continued, despite the pandemic. On Sunday morning, Farmfest hosted its final day at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The three-day event happens the first weekend in October. Farmers and ranchers across the region take part in the largest agricultural event in the Midwest. With more than a 1,000 agricultural and rural living exhibits and more than 500 head-of-registered livestock, thousands of people attend the 2020 Farmfesst.

Austin Craven, a sales professional with Heritage Tractor in Logan-Rogersville, was among the many vendors at Farmfest. He said agricultural events are not only beneficial to companies but the farmers and ranchers who rely on them.

“Guys, don’t stop just because of COVID," explained Craven. “There have been a couple of programs that help guys with kettle checks and crop checks, that actually has really pushed the economy and we’ve sold a lot of equipment due to such.”

Craven said, despite the pandemic, there was a significant influx in sales this year on equipment products. He emphasized that people still had their livelihood and were needing equipment to meet those means.

"I mean these guys still have to get out there, they have to get their hay up, they have to get the kettle market. I mean, it doesn’t just stop.”

Craven said it’s been an honor helping people get the tools and resources needed to make their living, especially in such a large magnitude at Farmfest. He said while it was great to reach more people he appreciated that safety was just as important during the event.

Lance Markley is the Farmfest Agricultural and Special Event Manager. He said the fairgrounds are being extremely COVID cautious, all the while ensuring farmers and ranchers are getting the best quality from across the region.

“We are providing free masks to anyone who does not have one," said Markley. "We have handwashing stations provided throughout the grounds. Along with have sanitizer for anyone who wants it. So we are just trying to do everything in our power to keep people safe here at the farmfest.”

Autoplay Caption

During Farmfest an announcement would sound every fifteen minutes reminding people to social distance, wash their hands, and wear a mask when physical distancing isn’t possible outdoors.

Farmfest Information:

The 41st annual Ozarks Fall Farmfest was Oct. 2- 4.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4.

Parking and admission are free.

For parking and gate information, click here.