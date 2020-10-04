Advertisement

REPORTS: Chiefs-Patriots game, postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, rescheduled for Monday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots have been rescheduled to play Monday night after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

Schefter reports both teams will be tested for COVID-19 on Monday, even though the NFL doesn’t usually test on gameday.

ESPN reported on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among those contracting the disease. The Patriots did not confirm which player tested positive, but Schefter reported all other tests within the Patriots organization came back negative.

The Patriots had been planning to fly to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Instead, players left the facility to await further instructions. The team said in a statement that the COVID-positive player has entered self-quarantine and that players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.

RELATED: NFL postpones Chiefs-Patriots game after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, including Cam Newton

