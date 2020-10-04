REPORTS: Chiefs-Patriots game, postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, rescheduled for Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots have been rescheduled to play Monday night after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patriots-Chiefs will kick off at 7:05 ET with full telecast on Monday night on CBS; Falcons-Packers kicks off at 8:50 et, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

Schefter reports both teams will be tested for COVID-19 on Monday, even though the NFL doesn’t usually test on gameday.

NFL teams don’t usually test on gameday but both the Patriots and Chiefs will be tested Monday morning before their scheduled 7:05 pm Monday night kickoff, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

ESPN reported on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among those contracting the disease. The Patriots did not confirm which player tested positive, but Schefter reported all other tests within the Patriots organization came back negative.

The Patriots had been planning to fly to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Instead, players left the facility to await further instructions. The team said in a statement that the COVID-positive player has entered self-quarantine and that players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.