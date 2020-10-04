Springfield man wins $50,000 prize from Powerball drawing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man recently won a $50,000 prize from a Powerball drawing.

Missouri Lottery says James Adams won $50,000 in the Sept. 16 Powerball drawing by matching four white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn.

According to Missouri Lottery, Adams had hurt his back and had been off work for nearly a week when he purchased the winning ticket at Rapid Roberts, located at 1840 S Campbell Ave., in Springfield.

“I just had a couple Quick Picks,” Adams said, recalling the moment he realized he had won. “I just went into a gas station and said, ‘Can you check this?’ The young lady was like, 'Wait a minute. It says Claim at the Lottery! and a dude came up behind her and said ‘Hey, man. You just won $50,000!’ It was exciting! I was excited! I’m still excited!

The winning numbers, which Adams notes he didn’t even know until he won, were 10 17, 31, 51, and 53, with a Powerball number of 1.

Lottery players in Greene County won more than $45 million in Missouri Lottery prizes this fiscal year, according to Missouri Lottery.

