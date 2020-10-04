Springfield motorcyclist, recovering from August wreck, reflects on recovery and road safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Back in August, a Springfield motorcyclist was severely injured in a wreck that would put him in the hospital for close to two months. Saturday marks his second night back home.

Matthew Chatman does not remember much from that night, but what he does remember is driving through a light as it was changing near Kearney and Packer.

The next thing he remembers was waking up three weeks later confused about everything.

“It was, I mean it was terrifying,” Chatman said. “I had no idea why I was there. I had died at the scene and they had revived me.”

The list of injuries Chatman suffered from that night is almost endless, including broken bones, torn tendons and nerves, an injured spleen, a blown lung and quite a bit more. After a handful of operations, he now has a long road to recovery.

“I am going to have to do physical therapy and everything," he said.

Chatman said he was told he was the one responsible for the wreck. He said he always tries to drive safely and even slightly under the speed limit. He said he never had the chance to explain what he remembers since he was unconscious for three weeks.

“I could’ve been on or in anything, and I mean there are certain circumstances I’m sure I could’ve been not injured like I was, but it happened," Chatman said. "There’s no changing the past.”

He said speeding is something he is cautious about.

“My policy is to do at least a couple miles under,” Chatman said. “It never hurts, if you are going a little fast than what the speed limit is that’s on you.”

Chatman said he has learned a lot since his wreck. He said he also still believes both motorcyclists and drivers have a lot to learn. He admits some motorcyclists may speed or do tricks, things he said need to stay off the road.

“You still have people like me that obey the law and just enjoy the ride," Chatman said. “I think when it comes to the stunts and everything, I think they need to keep it on the track.”

While he knows motorcyclists can share the blame from time to time out there on the road, he also said drivers need to be aware of their distractions.

“Bikers being killed is becoming a really big thing here," he said. “I’m not saying that some of them aren’t doing crazy things that provoke it. But we are constantly around people that are distracted. I mean we’ve got cellphones and everything else that is going on. People are going to have to learn the look twice policy."

Back in August, Missouri law changed so that motorcyclists ages 26 and older can ride without a helmet, if they have both medical insurance and proof of financial responsibility. Chatman said he does not like this law. Instead he said he fully supports wearing helmets.

“That’s your seat belt. That’s all we have is what we put on before we takeoff.”

Chatman also said he almost died of pneumonia in the hospital. Being home again means the world to him, he said.

Despite a slow recovery ahead of him, he said he does have one thing he is really looking forward to. His son is turning a year old this week.

“He’ll be home tomorrow," Chatman said. "That’ll be the first time I’ve seen him since my accident.”

He said he still plans to ride his motorcycle once he recovers and also take everything he has learned from this experience out there with him. Some of his family also organized an event for him tomorrow in Lebanon to show their support as he recovers.

