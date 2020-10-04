WATCH: Physicians update on President Trump’s health

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) - President Trump’s physicians provide an update on his health Sunday after the president tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctors say President Donald Trump has continued to improve but faced serious symptoms on Friday. They spoke Sunday, seeking to clarify contradictory statements and confusion that previously raised questions about the seriousness of the president’s condition.

Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley acknowledged the confusion and offered new details as he addressed the media from on the steps of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump was being treated for COVID-19.

Conley says the president had a “high fever” and a blood oxygen level below 94% on Friday before he was hospitalized.

