Advertisement

Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

Swiss Skydiver (4), with Robby Albarado aboard, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Swiss Skydiver (4), with Robby Albarado aboard, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Those hanging around the heavily restricted stakes barn at Pimlico Race Course this week joked around that Authentic would stare down filly Swiss Skydiver whenever she walked past.

“He got a good look at her today,” jockey Robby Albarado said.

Swiss Skydiver added one final memorable moment to cap off a topsy-turvy Triple Crown season, beating favored Authentic by a neck after a stretch duel in the Preakness Stakes run without fans Saturday. She became the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the Preakness, which this year served as the third leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.

“She’s just such a special filly,” said trainer Kenny McPeek, who won the Preakness for the first time for his second Triple Crown race victory. “Just a real honor to be around a horse like this.”

Jesus' Team was a distant third at 40-1 and Art Collector fourth at 2-1. The 145th running of the Preakness at a mostly empty Pimlico came four weeks after the Kentucky Derby and 3 1/2 months since the Belmont as they were held out of order for the first time since the 1930s.

At 11-1 odds, Swiss Skydiver pulled off an upset of 3-2 favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Authentic. Albarado made a powerful move around the final turn that would usually come right by revelers in the infield unable to catch a glimpse of the home stretch.

“I had an opportunity,” said Albarado, who won his second Preakness after 2007 aboard Curlin. “I took advantage of the rail. Johnny stayed off the fence there, made a conscious decision to move at that time. Give or take now. If I make that move now or I wait and get smothered.”

McPeek won a Triple Crown race for the first time since the 2002 Belmont with Sarava, which was the biggest upset in the history of that race. Swiss Skydiver was the first filly to run in the Preakness since 2014, when Ria Antonia finished last.

“I didn’t feel that much tension really,” McPeek said. “I felt like we had her well-prepared. Any horse race, things have to go your way. But every day she was happy, she was bright-eyed.”

It went Swiss Skydiver’s way in part because Authentic’s Hall of Fame jockey, John Velazquez, abandoned the rail, giving Albarado the lane for a near-perfect trip.

“That’s a good filly,” said Authentic and Thousand Words trainer Bob Baffert, who was denied a record-breaking eighth Preakness victory. “He had every chance to get by her. He got beat. He just couldn’t get by her. She dug in. She’s tough.”

Swiss Skydiver avenged her loss in her only other competition against colts, when she finished second to Art Collector in the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11. She since won the Grade 1 Alabama at Saratoga on Aug. 15 and finished second in the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4.

“She continues to get stronger, and it’s amazing,” McPeek said. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years and you’re around horses and sometimes you run them and they come back tired. She never gets tired. If anything, she makes me tried dragging me around the barn every day.”

Swiss Skydiver paid $25.40 to win, $8.40 to place and $5.80 to show.

The Preakness was run with only owners, trainers and essential personnel in attendance, a far cry from the usual mid-May party with patrons in fancy hats and suits in some areas of the track and revelers in shorts and T-shirts in the infield.

Even after canceling the annual infield concert and festivities, the Maryland Jockey Club and Stronach Group that owns Pimlico hoped back in the spring that moving the race to the fall would allow for the possibility of having fans. Instead, all three Triple Crown races went on without them.

Swiss Skydiver made it so each Triple Crown race in 2020 had a different winner. McPeek said he likely wouldn’t have entered her in the Preakness had Belmont winner Tiz the Law run, but trainer Barclay Tagg gave him a rest to point him to the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 7.

Swiss Skydiver is a candidate to challenge them in the Breeders' Cup Classic or could face older fillies and mares in the Distaff. McPeek is leaning toward the Distaff but will give it some time to make that decision and enjoy the big victory his horse gave him in the Preakness.

“It looked like Authentic got his head in front a little bit and then she fought right back,” McPeek said. “There’s no guarantees in this game, and I’ve had some tough beats: second in the Derby, been second in a bunch of Breeders' Cup races, third here in the Preakness years back. But I’m just thrilled she fought on.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No. 21 Tennessee runs streak to 8, beats Missouri

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The win was Tennessee’s eighth in a row, tying the Vols (2-0) with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.

Sports

PHOTOS: Remembering Cardinals legends Bob Gibson and Lou Brock

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The St. Louis Cardinals have lost Hall-of-Famers Bob Gibson and Lou Brock within the past month.

Sports

NFL postpones Chiefs-Patriots game after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, including Cam Newton

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19 and will not play in this week’s game against the Chiefs, ESPN reported on Saturday. The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal the name.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Latest News

Sports

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gibson was a two-time World Series MVP and twice won the National League Cy Young Award.

Sports

New Book Details the Strength of the Pack in Reeds Spring

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
As the book points out "all things are possible through great leadership" and the "Strength of the Wolf is in the Pack"

Sports

St. Louis Cardinals mourn the loss of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson has died, according to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: See Friday night’s scores around the Ozarks

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Week 6 of the high school football season in the Ozarks featured several rivalry games.

Sports

9 Padres pitchers blank Cardinals in Game 3, reach NLDS

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Padres won a postseason series for the first time in 22 years and advanced to face the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series at Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday.

Sports

Cardinals blanked 4-0 in winner-take-all against Padres, eliminated in Wild Card series

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nine pitchers combined on a four-hitter in a brilliant, record-setting effort that sent the San Diego Padres over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Friday night in the deciding Game 3 of their NL wild-card series.