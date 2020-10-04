Advertisement

Woman shot in back by officer in St. Louis area wins $2M settlement

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis suburb has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a federal lawsuit with a suspected shoplifter who was shot in the back by a police officer who said she intended to use her stun gun but pulled out our service revolver by mistake.

The city of Ladue admitted no wrongdoing in the confidential settlement with Ashley Hall.

The agreement was released Friday to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in response to an open records request.

The officer who shot her has resigned and has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree assault. The case is pending.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

MDC specialist spots spooky spiderweb on Springfield trail

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Missouri Department of Conservation employee recently spotted a spooky spiderweb along a trail in Springfield.

Sports

Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
At 11-1 odds, Swiss Skydiver pulled off an upset of 3-2 favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

Local

Springfield man wins $50,000 prize from Powerball drawing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Springfield man recently won a $50,000 prize from a Powerball drawing.

Sports

No. 21 Tennessee runs streak to 8, beats Missouri

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The win was Tennessee’s eighth in a row, tying the Vols (2-0) with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.

Latest News

Local

Buddy Check 3: Mercy physical therapists discuss treatments for breast cancer survivors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lisa Rose
Sandy Mincks is a breast cancer survivor. In the last three years, she’s had chemo, radiation, a double mastectomy, even reconstruction.

News

Buddy Check 3: Mercy physical therapists discuss treatments for breast cancer survivors

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lisa Rose reports.

Coronavirus

Arkansas COVID-19 deaths rise by 16 to surpass 1,400

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed and probable deaths in Arkansas due to the illness caused by the coronavirus has risen by 16 and surpassed 1,400 total on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Local

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure to others with virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Sen. Josh Hawley tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday after recent exposure to two other members of Senate Judiciary Committee who tested positive.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 1,700+ cases; Arkansas adds 700+ new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Sports

PHOTOS: Remembering Cardinals legends Bob Gibson and Lou Brock

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The St. Louis Cardinals have lost Hall-of-Famers Bob Gibson and Lou Brock within the past month.