Advertisement

3 dead, 1 hurt after partial building collapse in Houston

The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.
The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.

The fire department said one worker who was injured in Monday’s collapse was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The agency says its rescue team is on the scene and working with an engineer at the site of the building, located near Interstate 10 on the city’s westside.

Authorities believe all other workers were accounted for but rescue crews were still working to ensure there were no other victims.

It was not immediately known what caused the partial building collapse.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri governor concerned over several cases of COVID-19 at Missouri Veterans Homes

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Springfield city leaders will vote on extension of masking ordinance

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

FDA revises regulations on blood donations for LGBTQ+ community

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The FDA is changing the deferral on donating from a year to three months.

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

National

It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

Latest News

National

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

National

National Zoo baby panda gender reveal

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

Coronavirus

President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital.

Coronavirus

Arkansas governor says hospitalizations from COVID-19 too high, despite decline in cases

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson worries hospitalizations across the state remain too high.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A total of 89 Greene County residents have died from the virus.

Coronavirus

More than 1,800 state employees in Missouri have contracted COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The state’s Office of Administration said more than 1,800 state employees have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.