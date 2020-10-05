Advertisement

Arkansas governor says hospitalizations from COVID-19 too high, despite decline in cases

He made the announcement at his weekly briefing in Little Rock.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson worries hospitalizations across the state remain too high.

In its Monday update, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 417 new cases. Hospitalizations jumped by 15 to 524. Health leaders reported an additional 22 deaths.

“Today we are reminded that more cases leads to increased hospitalizations," said Gov. Hutchinson. "The number of hospitalized is too high. While it is manageable, it’s important to slow the spread of this virus to keep people out of the hospital because of COVID-19.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 58; Washington, 34; Sebastian, 28; Craighead, 23; Benton, 15; Crawford, 15; and Faulkner, 15.

