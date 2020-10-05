Authorities capture second escapee from Shannon County, Mo. Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities captured the second of two escapees from the Shannon County Jail.

Deputies arrested Hunter Vest in neighboring Reynolds County. Vest had been on the run for more than a week. He and Cameron Kennedy escaped the jail in Eminence in late September. Deputies shortly after the escape captured Kennedy in Ellington.

Investigators say the two stole a white Chevy truck. They later dumped the truck after a short pursuit.

