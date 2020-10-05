Camden County deputies arrest man for biting deputy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County investigators say a man bit the deputy during an assault call.

Hospital staff treated and released the deputy.

The incident happened Sunday in the area of Bittersweet and Sweet William Road. Deputies arrested Anthony L. Magin, 25, of Gravois Mills without further incident. He faces a charge of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

A judge denied a bond for Magin.

