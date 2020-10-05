Advertisement

Camden County deputies arrest man for biting deputy

Anthony Magin/Camden County Sheriff's Office
Anthony Magin/Camden County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County investigators say a man bit the deputy during an assault call.

Hospital staff treated and released the deputy.

The incident happened Sunday in the area of Bittersweet and Sweet William Road. Deputies arrested Anthony L. Magin, 25, of Gravois Mills without further incident. He faces a charge of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

A judge denied a bond for Magin.

