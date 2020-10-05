Advertisement

Cox and Mercy offer mental health resources to their healthcare workers

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Healthcare workers at Cox and Mercy have been working on the front lines of the pandemic over the last seven months, and that can take a toll on their mental health.

“It’s something that most people can’t understand unless you’re working that unit,” Cox’s administrative director of nursing, Chastidy Parke, says.

Cox and Mercy offer healthcare workers to seek out help they may need to deal with their mental health.

The program at Mercy says one of the most important things they need to remember is to take care of themselves first. But Linda White, with the employee assistance program, says that might be hard for them.

“Caregivers are so altruistic," White says. "They’re always giving, and it’s like, you have a cup and you pour it out. Caregivers will often run into their jobs and everything and they’ve forgotten an essential part of caregiving is taking care of themselves, because they are so caregiving. Especially in COVID, they’re just pouring out and pouring out of themselves.”

Mercy’s employee assistance program offers workers telehealth support 24/7, and it’s completely confidential. White says it’s important not to bottle up how you feel and to not be ashamed to express what you need.

“They often feel embarrassed about taking care of themselves or for asking for what they need," White says. "Often they’re embarrassed to say ‘Hey, I’m hurting' or 'This is how I feel, I’m a nurse, I should be able to take this,’ but this is a new time.”

Cox is offering counseling and support groups to the staff so they can stay healthy, both physically and emotionally. The hospital says the number of people using those services has increased during the pandemic.

“In normal times, non-pandemic, they’re a really tight knit group so they do a lot of things outside of work, but now we can’t do that because of socially distancing and our community rates, so it’s hard," Parke says. "We’re struggling.”

The programs are reminding people of the little things they can do to try to destress after work-- like taking a long walk, listening to music or playing with their pets.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield man, injured in Kum and Go shooting two weeks ago, still in critical condition

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Two weeks ago a Springfield man and his girlfriend stopped at a Kum and Go on Kansas Expressway after work to grab a few drinks and rent a Redbox movie. Several minutes later, he left the parking lot in an ambulance after taking a few bullets.

Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT starts resurfacing state routes in Greene and Polk Counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Department of Transportation says crews will begin resurfacing several state routes in Greene and Polk counties starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Coronavirus

Springfield city leaders will decide future of mask mandate Monday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield City Council will vote Monday night on whether or not to extend the city’s mask mandate.

Sports

Hamlin wins in 3rd overtime of Talladega’s longest race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hamlin made the winning pass on the 200th lap — 12 more or nearly 32 miles longer than scheduled — with a three-wide sweep coming out of the fourth turn.

Latest News

Local

Nebraska man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 21-year-old Nebraska man has drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Local

FROST ADVISORY: First frost of fall expected overnight, mainly for eastern region of Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
As temperatures dip overnight, some areas around the Ozarks may see frost for the first time this fall.

Local

Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigates counterfeit money transactions, woman charged with forgery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office asks business owners and community members to look out for counterfeit money in cash transactions.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri up 1,300+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 500 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold with frost for some tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Frosty tonight, but a warming trend begins Monday

National

What we know, and what we don’t, about Trump’s diagnosis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump's physicians provide an update on his health Sunday after the president tested positive for COVID-19.