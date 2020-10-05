Downtown Springfield Regal College Station movie theater closed temporarily by parent company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A lack of new movies including the third delay of the latest James Bond movie has led Regal Theaters to shut down again.

On Monday parent company Cineworld said it will temporarily close over 500 Regal Cinema locations in the U.S. along with 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K.

Those closings include the Regal College Station Stadium 14 in downtown Springfield that was considered a key component in efforts to revitalize the area.

The company said the theaters would be closed “until further notice” due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that’s caused the release of several major movies and the postponement of the new Bond film apparently became the last straw for the struggling theater chain.

Originally a part of the Hollywood Theaters chain, the now Regal-managed movie house is part of downtown’s $8.6 million College Station project that includes a parking deck and retail space.

Signs posted out front of the theater still say, “Yes, we’re open again” as part of the reopening from a previous shutdown and no other information about a new closing is posted. Calls to the theater go to prerecorded messages and no on-line tickets are available except for a November 1st and 2nd showing of “Apollo 13.”

Rusty Worley, the Executive Director of the Downtown Springfield Association whose son works at the theater, said he’s not aware of the facility’s long-term future and that even the local landlords of the building don’t know exactly what the plans are yet.

“What we’re hearing is Cineworld and Regal has suspended operations at this point," Worley said. "We do look forward to them coming back and resuming operations. I do think it’s an example of how everyone is trying to adapt in this pandemic.”

Worley said that of the 200 businesses in the Downtown Springfield Association only a handful such as Falstaff’s and Billiard’s have shuttered their doors. He explained that many businesses have stayed afloat thanks to federal loans and increasing their online digital outreach, which Downtown Springfield Association President and 5 Pound Apparel owner Brina Thomas says is a key to surviving.

“That is going to be the biggest factor is making sure to reach those customers that aren’t wanting to come shop in-person," she said.

Both Thomas and Worley said the upcoming 4th quarter of the year which includes the holiday season will be the make-or-break time for many businesses' future.

“This will be a critical time for our communities to support their favorite small businesses," Worley said. “As we go into the holiday season you’ll want to support your favorite retailers and restaurants to make sure they get through on the other side of this.”

“We are hoping for shop local, support local," Thomas added. "We obviously have Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in quarter four so those are the times that are gonna make a difference for a lot of businesses in the area.”

While the Moxie and Gillioz still offer movies downtown, Worley says he’s also optimistic a first-run movie theater will remain viable there.

“These are the only movie screens north of Battlefield Road right now so I think this will be an attractive location for someone regardless of how things unfold," he said.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.