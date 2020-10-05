Advertisement

FDA revises regulations on blood donations for LGBTQ+ community

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks follows the United States Food and Drug Administration guidelines when it comes to donating any kind of blood.

“Currently the guidelines for males having sex with males is you have to wait a year in between donations,” said Chris Pilgrim with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

Chris Pilgrim with the center said at the end of the October those regulations will change.

“There will be a three month deferral as a suggestion from the Food and Drug Administration," said Pilgrim .

Originally the FDA didn’t allow any gay or bisexual males to donate blood if they were having sexual encounters. In 2016, they changed it to a year after your last encounter. Now it’s three months after your last encounter.

The blood center screens for HIV after every donation but there’s still a risk.

“The issue is how with how long it takes to show up on a test," said Pilgrim. “There is a short window of time where someone could have HIV and not know it. They give blood and it gets through testing.”

A local LGBTQ+ activist said while the change is a step in the right direction, there shouldn’t be a deferral at all.

”There’s people in our community who want to give blood and want to participate, and want to donate and give back to their community but they’re being told no," said Ashley Quinn.

Ashley Quinn said a lot has changed since the AIDS crisis and everyone needs to be treated equal.

“By this policy singling out gay and bisexual men it perpetuates the stigma that there is something wrong with us in the LGBTQ community and there’s not. This idea about there being a higher risk or we possess a higher threat is false information," said Quinn.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri governor concerned over several cases of COVID-19 at Missouri Veterans Homes

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Springfield city leaders will vote on extension of masking ordinance

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Coronavirus

Arkansas governor says hospitalizations from COVID-19 too high, despite decline in cases

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson worries hospitalizations across the state remain too high.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A total of 89 Greene County residents have died from the virus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More than 1,800 state employees in Missouri have contracted COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The state’s Office of Administration said more than 1,800 state employees have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Sports

Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a memo sent to the teams Monday after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league’s health and safety guidelines.

Coronavirus

St. Louis County eases restrictions; governor set to travel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor and his wife, Teresa, tested positive on Sept. 23. Neither developed serious symptoms and they announced Sunday that doctors had cleared them to return to work.

Alert Bar

Trump leaves Walter Reed today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Monday President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

Local

Authorities capture second escapee from Shannon County, Mo. Jail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Hunter Vest Cameron Kennedy escaped the jail in Eminence in late September.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
80s for most of the week