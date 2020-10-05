FDA revises regulations on blood donations for LGBTQ+ community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks follows the United States Food and Drug Administration guidelines when it comes to donating any kind of blood.

“Currently the guidelines for males having sex with males is you have to wait a year in between donations,” said Chris Pilgrim with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

Chris Pilgrim with the center said at the end of the October those regulations will change.

“There will be a three month deferral as a suggestion from the Food and Drug Administration," said Pilgrim .

Originally the FDA didn’t allow any gay or bisexual males to donate blood if they were having sexual encounters. In 2016, they changed it to a year after your last encounter. Now it’s three months after your last encounter.

The blood center screens for HIV after every donation but there’s still a risk.

“The issue is how with how long it takes to show up on a test," said Pilgrim. “There is a short window of time where someone could have HIV and not know it. They give blood and it gets through testing.”

A local LGBTQ+ activist said while the change is a step in the right direction, there shouldn’t be a deferral at all.

”There’s people in our community who want to give blood and want to participate, and want to donate and give back to their community but they’re being told no," said Ashley Quinn.

Ashley Quinn said a lot has changed since the AIDS crisis and everyone needs to be treated equal.

“By this policy singling out gay and bisexual men it perpetuates the stigma that there is something wrong with us in the LGBTQ community and there’s not. This idea about there being a higher risk or we possess a higher threat is false information," said Quinn.

