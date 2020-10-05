Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Parson demands more steps to protect Missouri Veterans Homes

By Linda Simmons
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is demanding more steps to protect veterans at the four Missouri Veterans Homes.

As of Friday, state health leaders reported 27 veterans and four staff members at the Mount Vernon Veterans Home with COVID-19. For the month of September, the state reported seven total deaths at the home, but we do not know how many are associated with COVID-19.

Governor Mike Parson ordered an external review of all seven Missouri Veterans Homes and the COVID-19 operations.

“The recent sudden positive case growth among staff and residents in our Veterans Homes, and most importantly, the tragic loss of lives of veterans in our care are, in my opinion, unacceptable,” said Governor Parson.

The governor directed the deployment of the new Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests to Missouri Veterans Homes to support immediate comprehensive testing of all staff and residents.

Members of the Missouri Veterans Commission say it has gone months with very few cases in veterans homes.

“From the first day that COVID-19 was detected in Missouri, the Veterans Homes implemented an extensive plan based on best practices to attempt to keep the virus out,” said director Col. (Ret.) Paul Kirchhoff .

That includes limiting access, setting up quarantine and isolation areas in advance, extensive use of Personal Protective Equipment and increased cleaning and hygiene measures.

