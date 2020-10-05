National Fire Prevention Week: Firefighters warn about the dangers of kitchen fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is National Fire Prevention Week. According to the state fire marshal, kitchen fires are the leading cause of house fires.

Most of us have smoke detectors in our homes, but the idea is fire prevention, so we never even have to use them. That detector is more likely to go off due to a kitchen fire than any other reason. Nearly 44% of house fires start in the kitchen.

“Number one thing is pay attention," said Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief Richard Stirts. "It’s easy to get distracted in this world with all the social media and TV.”

Add items near the burner or built up grime. If a fire does start, often times a lid can snuff it out. You could also slide it from the burner. Baking soda is great.

“But if you’re like most families, including myself, the baking soda’s buried in the refrigerator or buried in the cabinet," said Stirts. "And so you’re losing valuable time trying to find it.”

And that fire extinguisher?

“A grease fire especially, you don’t wanna hit it with a fire extinguisher because it’ll just spread the fire,” Stirts said.

If you don’t think you can put it out, get out of the house and call 911.

“Your life is way more important than the stuff that can be replaced,” Stirts added.

And keep in mind, a smoke detector only helps if they’re working.

“If you do have a burnt, some bacon or something and the smoke alarm don’t go off," said Stirts. "It’s a great clue that you need to work on it.”

And make sure you’re checking those smoke detectors to make sure they are in working order. Press that test button, and if it goes off, that means everything is in good shape. Now, if it doesn’t go off after just a few seconds, you’ll wanna check those batteries, and if necessary, replace your smoke detector.

Chief Stirts said that if you need a smoke detector, you can call his department, and they can provide one for you. He added that many fire departments will also provide them to the public.

