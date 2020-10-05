Advertisement

Rule as mayor of Hell for a night to celebrate Halloween

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELL, Mich. (Gray News) - Would you like to spend a night in Hell? There’s room, if you’re from Michigan. Residents of the state can book the “spookiest Airbnb stay on Earth” at a tiny home in the unincorporated town of Hell.

The self-proclaimed mayor of Hell, John Colone, is offering his “Mayor’s Lair” for three nights in October. He says you can be mayor for the day on Oct. 18, 21 or 24 at a cost of just $31, plus taxes and fees, a cost inspired by Halloween.

The listing includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen for scary movies.

You can be mayor for the day in Hell, Michigan, on Oct. 18, 21 or 24 at a cost of just $31, plus taxes and fees.
You can be mayor for the day in Hell, Michigan, on Oct. 18, 21 or 24 at a cost of just $31, plus taxes and fees.(Source: Airbnb via CNN)

“I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season,” said Colone, as quoted by Airbnb.

There’s room at this “hell on earth” for two people per night. They must be Michigan residents and come from the same household to minimize the risks from COVID-19.

Bookings open Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. ET.

The "Mayor's Lair" listing on Airbnb includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen in Hell, Michigan.
The "Mayor's Lair" listing on Airbnb includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen in Hell, Michigan.(Source: Airbnb via CNN)

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Take a look: NASA needs help finding planets; Airbnb offers night in Hell

Updated: moments ago
|
NASA launched a citizen-science project called "Planet Patrol" to help find new planets, while Airbnb is offering a booking in Hell, Michigan.

News

Traveling memorial represents children killed by gun violence in Missouri

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
You might of noticed several t-shirt cutouts in front of the National Avenue Christian Church in Springfield, but what does it stand for? It's a traveling memorial representing 35 children who have died by gun violence in 2020.

National

Campaign says Biden tests negative Sunday for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic presidential nominee tested negative for coronavirus Sunday.

Coronavirus

Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

Latest News

News

Cox and Mercy offer mental health resources to their healthcare workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Healthcare workers at Cox and Mercy have been working on the front lines of the pandemic over the last seven months and that can take a toll on their mental health.

News

Springfield man, injured in Kum and Go shooting two weeks ago, still in critical condition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Two weeks ago a Springfield man and his girlfriend stopped at a Kum and Go on Kansas Expressway after work to grab a few drinks and rent a Redbox movie. Several minutes later, he left the parking lot in an ambulance after taking a few bullets.

National Politics

Trump leaves hospital to thank supporters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump leaves the hospital to thank supporters.

Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT starts resurfacing state routes in Greene and Polk Counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Department of Transportation says crews will begin resurfacing several state routes in Greene and Polk counties starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Coronavirus

Springfield city leaders will decide future of mask mandate Monday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield City Council will vote Monday night on whether or not to extend the city’s mask mandate.

Sports

Hamlin wins in 3rd overtime of Talladega’s longest race

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hamlin made the winning pass on the 200th lap — 12 more or nearly 32 miles longer than scheduled — with a three-wide sweep coming out of the fourth turn.