Springfield Fire Departments launches kid’s virtual safety program for Fire Prevention Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year for Fire Prevention Month the Springfield Fire Department tries to reach as many students as possible with classroom visits. This year they are taking a different approach.

October is Fire Prevention Safety Month and kitchens are the most likely place for that too happen. Each year the Springfield Fire Department works with students to share important fire safety information.

“Typically on a normal year in the month of October, we’ll send our firefighters into about 42 or 43 schools a year," Heather Parker with the Springfield Fire Department says. "We will reach over 11-thousand students at that time. We do lesson plans for Kindergarten through fifth grade. So a lesson plan for every school child.”

This year they are unable to get into the classrooms because of COVID-19 so they’ve got creative. The Springfield Fire Department released a seven video series for kids, animations included. These videos include actual Springfield firemen explaining different lessons they would teach in person if they could.

They include everything from how to avoid smoke to details on why your child shouldn’t be afraid if they see them during an emergency. And for the older students, the lesson include cooking safety.

These videos will be released throughout the month of October right HERE.

The fire department hopes parents will use this as part of their student’s virtual learning this year and a refresher for some things to keep in mind around their homes.

