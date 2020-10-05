Advertisement

Springfield Fire Departments launches kid’s virtual safety program for Fire Prevention Month

The program will release 7 videos for a variety of ages
File image of kitchen fire demonstration
File image of kitchen fire demonstration(WHSV)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year for Fire Prevention Month the Springfield Fire Department tries to reach as many students as possible with classroom visits. This year they are taking a different approach.

October is Fire Prevention Safety Month and kitchens are the most likely place for that too happen. Each year the Springfield Fire Department works with students to share important fire safety information.

“Typically on a normal year in the month of October, we’ll send our firefighters into about 42 or 43 schools a year," Heather Parker with the Springfield Fire Department says. "We will reach over 11-thousand students at that time. We do lesson plans for Kindergarten through fifth grade. So a lesson plan for every school child.”

This year they are unable to get into the classrooms because of COVID-19 so they’ve got creative. The Springfield Fire Department released a seven video series for kids, animations included. These videos include actual Springfield firemen explaining different lessons they would teach in person if they could.
They include everything from how to avoid smoke to details on why your child shouldn’t be afraid if they see them during an emergency. And for the older students, the lesson include cooking safety.

These videos will be released throughout the month of October right HERE.

The fire department hopes parents will use this as part of their student’s virtual learning this year and a refresher for some things to keep in mind around their homes.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

AP source: Pats-Chiefs all clear; no positives for Titans

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Patriots wrote on social media Monday morning, “Game day.”

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Beck
80s for most of the week

News

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
Here's a fall treat with less sugar for pumpkin lovers!

News

Traveling memorial represents children killed by gun violence in Missouri

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
You might of noticed several t-shirt cutouts in front of the National Avenue Christian Church in Springfield, but what does it stand for? It's a traveling memorial representing 35 children who have died by gun violence in 2020.

Latest News

National

Campaign says Biden tests negative Sunday for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic presidential nominee tested negative for coronavirus Sunday.

News

Cox and Mercy offer mental health resources to their healthcare workers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Healthcare workers at Cox and Mercy have been working on the front lines of the pandemic over the last seven months and that can take a toll on their mental health.

News

Springfield man, injured in Kum and Go shooting two weeks ago, still in critical condition

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Two weeks ago a Springfield man and his girlfriend stopped at a Kum and Go on Kansas Expressway after work to grab a few drinks and rent a Redbox movie. Several minutes later, he left the parking lot in an ambulance after taking a few bullets.

Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT starts resurfacing state routes in Greene and Polk Counties

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Department of Transportation says crews will begin resurfacing several state routes in Greene and Polk counties starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Coronavirus

Springfield city leaders will decide future of mask mandate Monday night

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield City Council will vote Monday night on whether or not to extend the city’s mask mandate.

Sports

Hamlin wins in 3rd overtime of Talladega’s longest race

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hamlin made the winning pass on the 200th lap — 12 more or nearly 32 miles longer than scheduled — with a three-wide sweep coming out of the fourth turn.