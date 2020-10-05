Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of two Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victims include a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s. They report 12 deaths in the county since October. A total of 89 Greene County residents have died from the virus.

Who is at risk

Like so many of us, both individuals had an underlying health condition that put them at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,

33% are considered obese and

11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Lung disease

Obesity

Serious heart conditions

Diabetes

Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

Long-term care in Greene County

Both individuals who died from COVID-19 were associated with a long-term care facility.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. Guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here.

