Springfield man, injured in Kum and Go shooting two weeks ago, still in critical condition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Williams and his girlfriend stopped at a Kum and Go on Kansas Expressway after work to grab a few drinks and rent a Redbox movie.

Several minutes later, he left the parking lot in an ambulance after taking a few bullets.

Williams is still in the hospital in critical condition, his girlfriend said. Taylor Berry, his girlfriend, said she witnessed the whole thing happen. She still remembers exactly how that night went.

The two entered the back of the gas station as another car was speeding by. The driver was shouting and making large gestures, Berry said.

“Chris kind of went out to see what was going on to see if he knew him and see if he could help," she said.

They quickly realized they did not recognize the person. Chris still tried to help, Berry said. But after the man refused to take his hands out of his pocket, the two were afraid something was wrong.

She still remembers the last thing the man said to her boyfriend.

“Do you wanna wake up and see your girl again? Do you ever wanna sleep next to your girl? And then he aimed it at me. And then Chris stepped forward," Berry said.

She described the whole thing as “unreal.”

“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone," Berry said. "I saw him get shot, I called 911 immediately, wrapped the shirt around his leg to stop the bleeding.”

She said Williams saved her life.

“Too watch my boyfriend get shot twice, he took, I mean, he took those bullets for me," Berry said. “I’m extremely lucky to have someone that loves me like that.”

When the ambulance arrived to take him, she said goodbye for a few days.

“He leaned up to say, ‘I love you,’" Berry said. “And then after I saw him get put in the ambulance, it was three days until I heard anything.”

The waiting was dreadful, Berry said.

“There’s nothing you can prepare yourself for in a situation like that,” she said. “It was like, no news is good news. They wouldn’t even let us know what hospital he was at. So we were just guessing for three days.”

Berry said Williams arrived to the hospital 7 litres low on blood. She also said he flatlined at the hospital. Two weeks later, she said doctors are taking each day one step at a time.

“I was talking to the doctors and they are proceeding on how they are treating him,” Berry said. “They don’t really know where to go at times because people don’t generally survive this.”

She said Williams has had four operations and has had some leaking from several of his organs. Right now he is on a no-food and no-drink diet. He is currently on an IV only.

After that night, Berry said she and her boyfriend will likely have PTSD for quite some time.

“He’s strong and he’s a fighter,” she said. “But no matter what happens, going through being shot twice and protecting someone you love, that’s going to change someone.”

She said she is also worried about the very place she was born and raised.

”I love this town," Berry said. “But it’s getting scary. It’s not safe anymore like it used to be. It could happen to anyone. It was entirely random what happened to Chris and I. There’s been a spike recently in the past five to 10 years. I just didn’t think I’d ever be a part of that statistic, nor my boyfriend."

Right now, Springfield police are still investigating the incident. Anyone who has any information is being asked to call police.

