Springfield residents torn ahead of city council’s vote on mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A few months after Springfield passed a mandatory mask ordinance, people living in the area are still just as passionate about a second vote as they were the first time.

Some say the city needs to renew the order, while others say it is time for the city to let it go.

A handful of Kickapoo High School students in a group called the “Mask Squad,” along with Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri, joined together in a virtual meeting with Springfield Mayor Ken McClure to discuss their concerns ahead of the vote. The group have a signed petition urging city council to renew the order. Several students said their main concern is the fact that winter is quickly approaching.

“We not only have the flu to worry about, but also a deadly virus that is rapidly spreading across the United States, student Avery O’Neal said.

O’Neal and others said they are also worried about people with pre-existing conditions.

”Today I really wanted to remind everyone of these families with pre-existing conditions, because I have that in my family and I’m very passionate about it," O’Neal said.

Gracie Maggard, another student, said she also has family with health issues.

“I’m supposed to protect my younger brother and take care of my mom when she needs it," Maggard said. “But I can’t do these things if COVID continues as it has.”

While these students and activists from Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri want to see a renewed mask mandate, many others across the area do not.

”Bottom line is adults have common sense, for the most part, and we should be able to make an informed decision on whether to wear a mask or not," Cheryl Boyd said.

Other opposed said they feel like masks have not been helpful.

“Mainly I feel that the mask are useless in protecting against a virus,” Jim Jorgensen said. "They are so small they go right through a mask. At best they may deflect moisture from cough or sneeze but that’s about it. "

Jorgensen said he feels like the country as a whole has suffered more from all of the shutdowns more than the actual virus itself.

“I think the trauma we as a nation are facing from the shut down is causing worse problems than COVDI-19,” he said. “Depression, joblessness, suicides, divorces, alcohol and drug use - all of these things have skyrocketed since the shutdown.”

Those in support of the mask ordinance said there is more to it than just masking.

“The correlation between COVID-19 and healthcare disparities that exist in communities of color and low income neighbors show the true vulnerability they face," Seven Nelson said.

Jorgensen and Boyd said they still believe in practicing safe precautionary measures, like distancing.

“You know we need to wash our hands more," Boyd said. "We need to stay socially distanced, and again if you’re not feeling well, even if you think it’s allergies or whatever, stay home until you know.”

Boyd also said she worries the masks are not helping because people often have to touch their face to adjust them, possibly bringing germs closer to their face.

Council members will vote on it Monday night and are expected to extend the mask ordinance until Jan. 9. Dozens of people have already signed up to talk on both sides of the controversial proposal when the meeting starts.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.