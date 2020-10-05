Advertisement

St. Louis County eases restrictions; governor set to travel

Missouri Gov. Parson briefed the state from the governor's mansion.
Missouri Gov. Parson briefed the state from the governor's mansion.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson plans to resume public appearances this week after nearly two weeks of isolation because of a positive COVID-19 test, and will debate his Democratic challenger as planned on Friday, his office said.

The governor and his wife, Teresa, tested positive on Sept. 23. Neither developed serious symptoms and they announced Sunday that doctors had cleared them to return to work.

Parson’s office said he plans to travel to St. Joseph on Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Missouri Western State University. After several events at the Missouri Capitol on Wednesday, he will travel to St. Louis Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing, then return to Jefferson City for an event thanking health care professionals and first responders.

With less than a month until the election, Parson is scheduled to debate Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway on Friday in Columbia. That event had been postponed due to Parson’s positive COVID-19 test result.

Parson was resuming travel even as the state reported nearly 1,000 more confirmed cases on Monday. The state health department reported 133,418 total cases, an increase from the 132,431 reported Sunday. The state reported a total of 2,174 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, one more than on Sunday.

St. Louis County health officials said the number of cases in the county has stabilized enough to allow them to ease some restrictions on high school and club sports, and businesses.

County Executive Sam Page said school districts that submit plans to the health department will be allowed to resume high-contact sports such as football and ice hockey. The districts must also pledge to cooperate with contract tracing efforts. The same rules will apply to club sports.

Businesses such as restaurants will also be allowed to increase capacity from 25% to 50% beginning Wednesday.

Page also said he was encouraging high schools to consider returning to in-person learning and that the county will provide $3 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to buy personal protective equipment for school districts.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump says he will leave hospital on Monday

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
President Trump is eager to leave the hospital as more COVID-19 cases are being reported among White House aides.

Coronavirus

CDC again updates guidance on airborne transmission of coronavirus

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The CDC says some reports indicate transmission after an infected person leaves an area can happen in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces, but is rare.

National Politics

Trump court nomination hangs over Senate shuttered by virus

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
COVID-19 infections shut down the Senate, but Republicans are refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

National Politics

New Jersey governor: Trump fundraiser ‘put lives at risk’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club hours before he announced he had contracted the coronavirus was wrong and “put lives at risk,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

Coronavirus

NYC reacts to an uptick in coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

Here are some ways to keeps your kids focused during a COVID school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Talking to your kids about how things are going with school can help clear their heads and fuel their focus.

National Politics

Gov. Cuomo orders some NYC schools closed amid virus flare-up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor took the action a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the state for permission to reinstate restrictions on businesses and schools in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens where the virus was spreading more quickly.

Coronavirus

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

How to keep kids school focused on school during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
They've got masks and social distancing to contend with -- or hours staring at a screen while virtual learning. It's no wonder some kids may get distracted, but there are ways to keep them focused at school.