TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies

These puffy pumpkin cookies are a healthy fall treat and full of fiber too.
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Recipe courtesy: Sara Kostelnick of Achieving Your Best
Oat and Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

2 cups old-fashioned oats

1 cup pumpkin puree

¼ cup honey

¼ cup + 1 tablespoon peanut butter

½ cup flax seeds

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350-degrees.

2. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

3. In a medium bowl, combine all of the above ingredients and mix them well.

4. Take about ¼ cup of the mixture and form them into a cookie and place them on the baking sheet.

5. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Turn off the oven, and allow the cookies to cool in the oven for an additional 10-15 minutes.

6. Remove from the oven and enjoy.

Nutrition Information:

Serving size 1 cookie | 237 calories | 30 g carbohydrates | 7 g protein | 11 g fat | 1 g saturated fat | 9 g added sugar | 36 mg sodium | 106 mg potassium

CLICK HERE: For Achieving Your Best classes
