TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies
These puffy pumpkin cookies are a healthy fall treat and full of fiber too.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Oat and Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies
Recipe courtesy: Sara Kostelnick of Achieving Your Best
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
2 cups old-fashioned oats
1 cup pumpkin puree
¼ cup honey
¼ cup + 1 tablespoon peanut butter
½ cup flax seeds
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350-degrees.
2. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
3. In a medium bowl, combine all of the above ingredients and mix them well.
4. Take about ¼ cup of the mixture and form them into a cookie and place them on the baking sheet.
5. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Turn off the oven, and allow the cookies to cool in the oven for an additional 10-15 minutes.
6. Remove from the oven and enjoy.
Nutrition Information:
Serving size 1 cookie | 237 calories | 30 g carbohydrates | 7 g protein | 11 g fat | 1 g saturated fat | 9 g added sugar | 36 mg sodium | 106 mg potassium
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.