TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT starts resurfacing state routes in Greene and Polk Counties

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation says crews will begin resurfacing several state routes in Greene and Polk counties starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Drivers can expect one-lane traffic during daytime hours and occasional traffic delays, in addition to temporary signals, pilot cars and flaggers directing them through the work zones. Drivers on side roads should wait for pilot cars before entering areas where resurfacing is being done.

Crews and equipment will be working close to traffic, so drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the work zones.

Several routes will receive a new asphalt driving surface, new guardrail in areas and new pavement striping.

The resurfacing project consists of:

Polk County Route KK – from Polk County Route H in Pleasant Hope traveling west approximately 6.7 miles to Missouri Route 13 south of Bolivar

Greene County Route KK – from U.S. Route 65 near Fair Grove traveling west approximately 5 miles to Greene County Route H north of Springfield

Greene County Route AA – from U.S. Route 65 north of Springfield traveling west approximately 5 miles to Greene County Route H north of Springfield

Polk and Greene County Route H – from Missouri Route 32 in Halfway traveling south approximately 24.9 miles to Stoneridge Street north of Springfield (scheduled for Spring of 2021)

Crews will work Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with some night work possible. Construction is expected to continue through November 2021, pending weather and construction delays.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.